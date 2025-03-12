Essential Planning LLC. Has $34.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6,396.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,474 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

