Essential Planning LLC. Buys 7,813,298 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6,175.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,939,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813,298 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $227,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,119,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 481,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FREL stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

