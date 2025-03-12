Essential Planning LLC. Buys 705,076 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6,406.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,076 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.9% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $593,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $823.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $828.77 and a 200-day moving average of $845.45. The company has a market capitalization of $781.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

