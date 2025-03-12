ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of ESAB by 871.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

