Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PACCAR Q1 Earnings

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Shares of PCAR opened at $104.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

