Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EYPT FY2025 Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($2.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.49). The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYPT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.