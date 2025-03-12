Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:ET FY2025 Earnings

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

ET opened at C$11.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.29.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.