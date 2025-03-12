Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.22. 11,265,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 17,601,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.