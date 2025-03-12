Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 119,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

