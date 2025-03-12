Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $7.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXK. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 995.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,180,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 1,073,114 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 727,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 341,468 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

