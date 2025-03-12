Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 42795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $775.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In related news, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 177.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

