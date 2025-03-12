Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,454,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 823,789 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $485,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

ENB stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.