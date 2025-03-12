Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 2.3 %

ESBA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESBA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.