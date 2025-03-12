Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Empire State Realty OP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 2.3 %
ESBA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
