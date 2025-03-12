Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 7.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.26. 186,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 542,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a market cap of C$335.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 4.95.

About Emerita Resources

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.