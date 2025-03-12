EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 79,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

