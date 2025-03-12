electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 54.40% and a negative return on equity of 154.45%.

electroCore Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,345. electroCore has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on electroCore from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

