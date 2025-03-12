Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius Buys 10,000 Shares

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.