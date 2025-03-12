Egerton Capital UK LLP Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,077 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $60,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $4,353.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,849.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4,671.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

