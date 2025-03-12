Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $400.51 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,766 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 4.6% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in CRH were worth $400,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

