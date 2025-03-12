Egerton Capital UK LLP Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 280,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,917,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $823.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $828.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $845.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

