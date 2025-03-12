Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 220.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Silgan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

