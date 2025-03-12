Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,903 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,481,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,159,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,443 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expro Group news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. bought 18,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $205,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,971.59. This represents a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jardon bought 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $493,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,113.34. The trade was a 15.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

