Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,067 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.18 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

