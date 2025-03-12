Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.14 Million in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRKS. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:PRKS opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $723,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,257.18. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

