Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,818,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,035,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE AMG opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.13 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

View Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.