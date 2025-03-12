Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVT traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$183.00. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$180.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.54. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$134.00 and a 52 week high of C$193.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Economic Investment Trust news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$164.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Company insiders own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

