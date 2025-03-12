Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
EXG opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
