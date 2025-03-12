Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETX opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

