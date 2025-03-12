EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 51777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.