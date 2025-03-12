EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 51777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF ( NASDAQ:BSVO Free Report ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

