Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
