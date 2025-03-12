Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

