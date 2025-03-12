Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $24.75. 47,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 480,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at $53,721,453.38. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.