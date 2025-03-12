Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

