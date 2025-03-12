Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. FMR LLC raised its position in Macerich by 12,475.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679,276 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 742.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,695,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 1,494,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 399.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,546,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 1,236,983 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after buying an additional 688,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $9,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -86.08%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

