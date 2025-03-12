Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $456.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $536.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

