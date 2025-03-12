Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 10,904 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 970,640 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDS. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

