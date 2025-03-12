Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 1,078 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $161,553.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,145,630.30. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $210.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.