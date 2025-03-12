Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,235,927,000 after purchasing an additional 633,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,680,000 after acquiring an additional 97,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,257,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

