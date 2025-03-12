Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 30.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $365.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.40. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

