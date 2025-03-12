Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $296,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 11.9% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,280.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.02.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE GEV opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.93 and a 200-day moving average of $311.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

