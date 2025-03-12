Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,101 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3,022.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,862 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 50.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 249,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 83,419 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,355.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $196,680.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,917.40. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,054 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.01. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

