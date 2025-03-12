Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 148.1% increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPUKY remained flat at $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

