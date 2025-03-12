Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stake Lessened by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after acquiring an additional 344,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,038,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,479,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,552,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $190.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 3.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

