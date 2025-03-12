Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 10784000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 3.46.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,528,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,051,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 95,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.