Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $26.30. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 4,262,733 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

