Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,132 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

