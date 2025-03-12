Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $200,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 804,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFUV opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.