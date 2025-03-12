Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 4.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $26,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 260.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,061,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 160.8% during the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,967 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

