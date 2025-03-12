Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,592,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 204,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,267,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

