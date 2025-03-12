DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.800-14.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.9 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY26 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 5.6 %

DKS stock opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $180.80 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.77 and its 200-day moving average is $218.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

