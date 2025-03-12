Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.82. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

